NOTICE OF PETITION TO VACATE UTILITY EAS

NOTICE OF PETITION TO VACATE UTILITY EASEMENT LYING WITHIN CRARY 10TH ADDITION Notice is hereby given that a petition has been filed with the city auditor to vacate a Utility Easement dedicated by the plat of Crary’s 10th Addition to the City of Grand Forks, ND, located on the south side of Lot 1, Block 1 of said Crary’s Tenth Addition more particularly described as follows; The west 334.00 feet of the east 349.00 feet of said Lot 1. Containing of 1,670 square feet more or less. Notice is further given that the city council has set the _5TH day of June, 2023 at 5:30 o’clock in the evening in The Hive (former Grand Forks Herald building, 375 2nd Ave N) in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, as the time and place for hearing said petition, and at said time and place all persons interested may submit testimony, evidence or argument either for or against said petition. Dated: April 17, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (April 26; May 3, 10 & 17, 2023) 216544