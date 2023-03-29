NOTICE OF PETITION TO VACATE UTILITY EAS

NOTICE OF PETITION TO VACATE UTILITY EASEMENT LYING WITHIN BLOCK 25, VILLARDS ADDITION Notice is hereby given that a petition has been filed with the city auditor to vacate A 10’ foot wide utility easement located in the north 10.00 feet of the previously vacated 20.00 feet wide alley in Block 25 of Villards Addition to the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, as reserved from the vacation of that alley on August 30, 1963 and recorded in Book 72 of Miscellaneous at Page 134, containing 3000 square feet more or less. Notice is further given that the city council has set the _1st _ day of May, 2023 at 5:30 o’clock in the evening in The Hive, 375 2nd Ave N in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, as the time and place for hearing said petition, and at said time and place all persons interested may submit testimony, evidence or argument either for or against said petition. Dated: March 20, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (March 29, April 5, 12 and 19, 2023) 207747