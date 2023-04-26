NOTICE OF PETITION TO VACATE PORTION OF CUL-DE-SAC IN SOUTH WASHINGTON FRONTAGE ROAD DEDICATED BY THE REPLAT OF LOTS A & B, BLOCK 6 OF THE REPLAT OF LOT 1 OF THE RELAT OF BLOCK 6 OF SUNSET ACRES 3RD ADDITION Notice is hereby given that a petition has been filed with the city auditor to vacate a portion of that Right-of-Way dedicated for a 30’ radius Cul-de-Sac by the Replat of Lots A & B, Block 6 of the Replat of Lot 1 of the Replat of Block 6 of Sunset Acres 3rd Addition to the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota described as follows: All of that Right of Way for the 30’ Radius Cul-De-Sac dedicated by said Replat of Lots A & B, Block 6, adjacent to the west side of Lot D of said Replat of Lots A & B, Block 6; excepting therefrom: that portion of said Cul-De-Sac Right of Way located within the Highway Easement to the North Dakota Department of Transportation described in the Highway Easement recorded at Doc. #546152, containing a total of 570 square feet more or less. Notice is further given that the city council has set the 5TH day of June, 2023 at 5:30 o’clock in the evening in The Hive (former Grand Forks Herald building, 375 2nd Ave N) in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, as the time and place for hearing said petition, and at said time and place all persons interested may submit testimony, evidence or argument either for or against said petition. Dated: April 17, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (April 26; May 3, 10 & 17, 2023) 216557