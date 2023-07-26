NOTICE OF PETITION TO VACATE NORTH 30TH STREET BETWEEN 27TH AND 30TH AVE NORTH Notice is hereby given that a petition has been filed with the city auditor to vacate that part of North 30th Street, as dedicated by the plat of Walsh’s Industrial Site No. 1, from the north Right of Way line of 27th Avenue North to the south Right of Way line of 30th Avenue North, reserving therefrom a utility easement over that portion of North 30th Street from the south Right of Way line of 30th Avenue North to a line parallel with and offset 269.00’ south of said south Right of Way line of 30th Avenue North, and also, Reserving therefrom a utility easement over that portion of North 30th Street from the north Right of Way line of 27th Avenue North to a line parallel with and offset 17.00’ north of said north Right of Way line of 27th Avenue North, The total area to be vacated is equal to 74,496 Square Feet (1.71 acres). Notice is further given that the city council has set the _5th day of September, 2023 at 5:30 o’clock in the evening at The HIVE, 375 2nd Ave N, in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, as the time and place for hearing said petition, and at said time and place all persons interested may submit testimony, evidence or argument either for or against said petition. Dated: August 21, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (July 26; Aug. 2, 9 & 16) 243562