NOTICE OF PETITION TO VACATE N 25th STRE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO VACATE N 25th STREET (UNIVERSITY AVE TO 2ND AVE N) Notice is hereby given that a petition has been filed with the city auditor to vacate North 25th St (University Ave to 2nd Avenue North) as dedicated by the plat of University Park Addition to the City of Grand Forks, described as: A vacation of that portion of the Right of Way dedicated for North 25th Street by the plat of University Park Addition to the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, located between the north Right of Way line of 2nd Avenue North and the south Right of Way line of University Avenue. Containing a total of 18,000 square feet more or less. RESERVING THEREFROM said vacation, an easement for Public Access and Public Utilities within the following described parcel; Beginning at the northwest corner of Lot 13 of Block 1 of said University Park Addition; thence South 2°29’58” East, along the west line of said Lot 13 and the west line of Lot 14, Block 1 of said University Park Addition, for a distance of 300.30 feet to the southwest corner of said Lot 14; thence South 87°28’37” West, along the north Right of Way line of 2nd Avenue North, for a distance of 60.00 feet to a point at the intersection of said north Right of Way line of 2nd Avenue North and the west Right of Way line of North 25th Street; thence northeasterly for a distance of 21.30 feet along the arc of a non-tangent curve, concave southeasterly, having a radius of 23.50 feet, a central angle of 51°56’12”, and the Long Chord of which bears North 23° 26’ 43 East for a distance of 20.58 feet; thence northeasterly for a distance of 26.00 feet along the arc of a tangent curve, concave northwesterly, having a radius of 28.70 feet, a central angle of 51°54’47”, and the Long Chord of which bears North 23° 27’ 25” East for a distance of 25.12 feet; thence North 2°29’58” West, along a line parallel with and offset 40.00 feet westerly of the easterly Right of Way line of said North 25th Street, for a distance of 218.95 feet; thence northwesterly for a distance of 20.33 feet along the arc of a tangent curve, concave southwesterly, having a radius of 22.06 feet, a central angle of 52°48’44”, and the Long Chord of which bears North 28° 54’ 20” West for a distance of 19.62 feet; thence northwesterly for a distance of 26.27 feet along the arc of a tangent curve, concave northeasterly, having a radius of 28.50 feet, a central angle of 52°48’27”, and the Long Chord of which bears North 28° 54’ 28” West for a distance of 25.35 feet; to a point at the intersection of said west Right of Way line of North 25th Street and the south Right of Way line of University Avenue; thence North 87° 29’ 45” East, along said south Right of Way line of University Avenue, for a distance of 60.00’ to the Point of Beginning. Said Reserved Easement contains 12,832 square feet more or less.. Notice is further given that the city council has set the 7th day of August, 2023 at 5:30 o’clock in the evening in The HIVE, 375 2nd Ave N in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, as the time and place for hearing said petition, and at said time and place all persons interested may submit testimony, evidence or argument either for or against said petition. Dated: June 19, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (June 28; July 5, 12 & 19, 2023) 237308