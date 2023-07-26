NOTICE OF PETITION TO VACATE DRAINAGE EA

NOTICE OF PETITION TO VACATE DRAINAGE EASEMENT LYING WITHIN SOUTHERN ESTATES 9TH RESUBDIVISION Notice is hereby given that a petition has been filed with the city auditor to vacate the Drainage Easement dedicated by the plat of Southern Estates Ninth Resubdivision to the City of Grand Forks, ND, located on the east side of Lot 1, Block 3 and the west side of Lot 2, Block 3 of said Southern Estates Ninth Resubdivision more particularly described as follows; The south 278.50 feet of the north 288.50 feet of the east 5.00 feet of said Lot 1. Containing of 1,392 square feet more or less. And The south 278.50 feet of the north 288.50 feet of the west 5.00 feet of said Lot 2. Containing of 1,392 square feet more or less.For a total of 2785 square feet more or less. Notice is further given that the city council has set the _5th day of September, 2023 at 5:30 o’clock in the evening at The HIVE, 375 2nd Ave N, in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, as the time and place for hearing said petition, and at said time and place all persons interested may submit testimony, evidence or argument either for or against said petition. Dated: August 21, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (July 26; Aug. 2, 9 & 16, 2023) 243567