NOTICE OF PETITION TO VACATE 20TH AVE NO

NOTICE OF PETITION TO VACATE 20TH AVE NORTH FROM N 48TH ST TO N 55TH ST Notice is hereby given that a petition has been filed with the city auditor to vacate (Area 1) that portion of 20th Avenue North, as shown on the plat of the Korynta-Lemm Subdivision, between the west right of way line of North 52nd Street and the east boundaries of those parcels described in the warranty deeds recorded at Doc. #581141 and Doc. #580840 (as corrected by the Affidavit recorded at Doc. #829101). Containing 93,697 square feet (2.15 acres) and (Area 2) that portion of 20th Avenue North, as shown on the plat of the Korynta-Lemm Subdivision, between the west right of way line of North 48th Street and the east right of way line of North 52nd Street. Containing 100,918 square feet (2.32 acres). For a total of 194,615 square feet (4.47 acres). to the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Notice is further given that the city council has set the _6th __ day of March, 2023 at 5:30 o’clock in the evening in the council chambers in City Hall in the city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, as the time and place for hearing said petition, and at said time and place all persons interested may submit testimony, evidence or argument either for or against said petition. Dated: January 17, 2023 Maureen Storstad City Auditor (Jan 25, Feb 1, 8 and 15, 2023) 169848