NOTICE OF PETITION FOR ANNEXATION OF TER

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR ANNEXATION OF TERRITORY TO THE CITY OF GRAND FORKS Notice is hereby given that a petition has been filed by the property owners requesting the annexation to the city of Grand Forks of the following described property, together with the full width of all platted streets and public rights of way contiguous thereto, to-wit: That portion of Blocks 2, 3, and 5 of Korynta - Lemm Subdivision, Grand Forks, North Dakota, all of Lot 1, and a portion of Lot 2, Block 6 of the Replat of Block 6, Korynta - Lemm Subdivision, Grand Forks, North Dakota more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the southwest corner of said Block 2; thence northerly along the west line of said Block 2 and the easterly Right of Way line of North 55th Street, having a grid bearing of North 2°34’06” West, for a distance of 399.64 feet; thence North 87°19’19” East for a distance of 1218.15 feet to a point on a line offset 5.00 feet westerly of and parallel with the westerly Right of Way line of North 52nd Street; thence North 2°33’20” West, along said offset line, for a distance of 1274.97 feet to a point on the southerly Right of Way line of 21st Avenue North; thence North 87°20’26” East, along said southerly Right of Way line, for a distance of 430.00 feet; thence South 2°33’20” East for a distance of 797.14 feet; thence South 87°19’19” West for a distance of 340.00 feet to a point on a line offset 5.00 feet easterly of and parallel with the easterly Right of Way line of North 52nd Street; thence South 02°33’20” East, along said offset line, for a distance of 567.34 feet; thence North 87°19’19” East for a distance of 1257.07 feet to a point on the westerly Right of Way line of North 48th Street; thence South 2°35’33” East, along said westerly Right of Way line, for a distance of 171.59 feet to a point on a line offset 140.00 feet northerly of and parallel with the northerly Right of Way line of 17th Avenue North; thence South 87°23’23” West, along said offset line, for a distance of 750.71 feet to a point on a line offset 750.71 feet westerly of and parallel with the westerly Right of Way line of North 48th Street; thence South 2°35’33” East, along said offset line, for a distance of 140.00 feet to a point on the northerly Right of Way line of 17th Avenue North; thence South 87°23’23” West, along said northerly Right of Way line, for a distance of 591.56 feet to a point on the westerly Right of Way line of North 52th Street; thence South 87°19’19” West, continuing along the northerly Right of Way line of 17th Avenue North, for a distance of 1223.07 feet to the point beginning. Together with all those portions of the North 52nd Street Right of Way and the 20th Avenue North Right of Way, as shown on the plat for Korynta - Lemm Subdivision, located within the above-described parcel and that portion of the full width (80.00 feet) of the 17th Avenue North Right of Way and the east one half (50.00 feet) of the North 55th Street Right of Way, as shown on the plat for Korynta - Lemm Subdivision, contiguous with and adjacent to the south and east lines of the above described parcel. And Together with those portions of the full width (80.00 feet) of the North 52nd Street Right of Way, as shown on the plat for Korynta - Lemm Subdivision, contiguous with and adjacent to the west line of Lot 1 of Block 1 of Korynta - Lemm 4th Resubdivision and the east line of Lot B of the Replat of Lot 10, Block B, West Forks Too Resubdivision And Together with the east half (50.00 feet) of the North 55th Street Right of Way, as shown on the plat for the Replat of Lot 10, Block B, West Forks Too Resubdivision, contiguous with and adjacent to the west line of Lot B of said Replat of Lot 10, Block B, West Forks Too Resubdivision. Containing square feet or 32.20 acres more or less SAID ANNEXATION CONTAINS 1,402,573 SQUARE FEET OR 32.20 ACRES, MORE OR LESS AND IS SHOWN ON THE ATTACHED MAP, WHICH IS BY REFERENCE MADE A PART HEREOF The ordinance to annex said premises will be considered by the city council of the City of Grand Forks at its meeting to be held at 5:30 o’clock p.m. on Febuary 21, 2023 in the council chambers in City Hall in the city of Grand Forks, ND. Dated: January 17, 2023 City of Grand Forks, ND Maureen Storstad, City Auditor (Jan 25; Feb 1 & 8, 2023) 169926