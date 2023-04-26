NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE AN AIR POLLUTI

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE AN AIR POLLUTION CONTROL TITLE V PERMIT TO OPERATE Take notice that the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) proposes to issue a renewal Air Pollution Control Permit to Operate to LM Wind Power Blades for operation of the Grand Forks Facility in accordance with the ND Air Pollution Control Rules. The facility is located at 1580 South 48th Street, Grand Forks in Grand Forks County. The facility manufactures wind turbine blades. The LM Wind Power Blades mailing address is 1580 South 48th Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201. The renewal incorporates emission limits set in Permit to Construct ACP-18141 v1.0. A thirty-day public comment period for the draft permit will begin April 27, 2023 and end May 26, 2023. Direct comments in writing to the NDDEQ, Division of Air Quality, 4201 Normandy Street, Bismarck, ND 58503-1324, or email AirQuality@nd.gov, Re: Public Comment Permit Number AOP-28384 v5.0. Please note that, to be considered, comments submitted by email must be sent to the email address listed; comments sent to any other email address will not be considered. Comments must be received by 11:59 p.m. central time on the last day of the public comment period to be considered in the final permit determination. A public hearing regarding issuance of the permit will be held if a significant degree of public interest exists as determined by the NDDEQ. Requests for a public hearing must be received in writing by the NDDEQ before the end of the public comment period. The notice, draft permit, statement of basis and application are available for review at the NDDEQ address and at the Division of Air Quality website at https://deq.nd.gov/AQ/PublicCom.aspx. A copy of these documents may be obtained by writing to the Division of Air Quality or contacting Kari Thorsteinson at (701)328 1337 or emailing kmthorsteinson@nd.gov. The NDDEQ will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities, language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and translations of written material necessary to access programs and information. To request accommodations, contact Jennifer Skjod, Acting Non-discrimination Coordinator at (701)328-5226 or jskjod@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888. Dated this 13th day of April, 2023 (April 22, 2023) 214915