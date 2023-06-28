NOTICE OF HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR PRO

NOTICE OF HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR PROPERTY TAX INCENTIVES Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, will meet at 5:30 p.m. on July 5, 2023 at The HIVE, 375 2nd Ave N, to consider the application of Memorial Village Investments, LLC, 4297 16th Avenue North, Grand Forks, ND 58203, for property tax relief in the form of 95% tax exemption for 20 years for a proposed project (new construction of a new five-story mixed use building with 43,100square feet of commercial space and 167 market rate apartments with 112 underground parking spaces), to be located on a parcel bordered on the north by University Avenue, on the south by 2nd Ave N, on the east by N 25th St, and on the west by N Columbia Road, with a legal description of “That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 151 North, Range 50 West of the 5th Principal Meridian, lying southerly of Kelsey’s 3rd Addition, westerly of University Park Addition, and northerly of Memorial Stadium Resubdivision to the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota according to the plats thereof on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder, Grand Forks County, North Dakota, described as follows: Commencing at the northwest corner of Lot 13, Block 1 of said University Park Addition; thence South 87 degrees 29 minutes 45 seconds West along the southerly Right of Way of University Avenue a distance of 60.00 feet to the westerly Right of Way of North 25th Street and the point of beginning; thence continuing South 87 degrees 29 minutes 45 seconds West a distance of 833.93 feet to the easterly Right of Way of Columbia Road; thence South 02 degrees 48 minutes 39 seconds East along said easterly Right of Way a distance of 300.63 feet to the northerly Right of Way of 2nd Avenue North; thence North 87 degrees 28 minutes 37 seconds East along said northerly Right of Way a distance of 832.30 feet to the westerly Right of Way of North 25th Street; thence North 02 degrees 29 minutes 58 seconds West a distance of 300.03 feet to the point beginning. Containing 250,336 square feet or 5.75 acres more or less. All bearings are grid based on the North Dakota State Plane Coordinate System - North Zone of 1983 (NAD83) (2011)”. Individuals may appear and be heard by the Grand Forks City Council at the time and place designated herein, and may provide written comments to the governing body before the scheduled hearing. Dated at Grand Forks, ND this 5th day of June, 2023. (SEAL) Maureen Storstad City Auditor (June 28, 2023) 235348