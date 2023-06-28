NOTICE OF HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR PRO

NOTICE OF HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR PROPERTY TAX INCENTIVES Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, will meet at 5:30 p.m. on July 5, 2023 at Grand Forks City Hall to consider the application of Epitome Energy, LLC, 1651 Old Highway 19, Red Wing, MN 55066, for property tax relief in the form of 83% tax exemption for 15 years for a proposed project (new construction of a soybean processing facility), to be located on an approximate 100 acre parcel located within the Southeast Quarter of Section twelve (12), Township One Hundred Fifty-two (152) North, Range Fifty-one (51) West of the Fifth Principal Meridian, more specifically located north of 70th Avenue North and west of North 55th Street. Individuals may appear and be heard by the Grand Forks City Council at the time and place designated herein, and may provide written comments to the governing body before the scheduled hearing. Dated at Grand Forks, ND this 5th day of June, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (seal) (June 28, 2023) 235345