NOTICE OF HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR PRO

NOTICE OF HEARING ON APPLICATION FOR PROPERTY TAX INCENTIVES Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Grand Forks, North Dakota, will meet at 5:30 p.m. on May 15, 2023 at Grand Forks City Hall to consider the application of Enclave Development, 300 23rd Ave E, Suite 300, West Fargo, ND, for property tax relief in the form of 100% tax exemption for 5 years for a proposed project (new construction of an approximate 101,000 square foot Class A Industrial Building, built on speculation), at 4355 36th Ave S (Lot 1, Block 1, Opportunity Park 1st Resubdivision). Individuals may appear and be heard by the Grand Forks City Council at the time and place designated herein, and may provide written comments to the governing body before the scheduled hearing. Dated at Grand Forks, ND this 17th day of April, 2023. Maureen Storstad City Auditor (seal) (May 10, 2023) 216468