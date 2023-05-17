NOTICE OF HEARING IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Ann H. Sande, Deceased. Probate No: 18-2023-PR-00064 1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Hans 0. Sande and Dana C.S. Sande have filed a Petition for Formal Probate of Will, Appointment of Co-Personal Representatives, and Approval of Private Agreement Among Successors. 2. A hearing has been set upon said Petition on the 19th day of June, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., at the Courtroom of the above-named Court in the City of Grand Forks, in the County of Grand Forks, State of North Dakota. Dated this 11th day of May, 2023. CAMRUD, MADDOCK, OLSON & LARSON LTD. /S/ KENNETH V. CARLSEN Attorney for Petitioners (May 17, 24, 31, 2023) 224155