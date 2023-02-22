NOTICE OF HEARING FOR THE RE-ASSESSMENT OF BENEFITS FOR GRAND FORKS COUNTY LEGAL DRAIN NO. 27 AND GRAND FORKS COUNTY LEGAL DRAIN NO. 27-A The Grand Forks County Water Resource District Board hereby provides notice that there will be a public hearing in accordance with section 61-21-44 of the North Dakota Century Code to hear statements from any land owner/owners of parcels to be assessed costs for the maintenance of Grand Forks County Legal Drain No. 27 and Grand Forks County Legal Drain No. 27A. The levy for maintenance will be in accordance with section 61-21-46 of the North Dakota Century Code. The proposed maximum yearly maintenance assessment amount for each parcel to be assessed is on file in the office of the Grand Forks County Auditor and in the office of the Grand Forks County Water Resource District. This public hearing will take place at 9:00 AM on the 16th of March, 2023 on the 6th floor of the Grand Forks County office building located at 151 South 4th Street in Grand Forks, North Dakota. DATED the 15th day of February, 2023 Grand Forks County Water Resource District Board By: Thomas Purdue, Chairman (Feb. 22, 2023) 195734