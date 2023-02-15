NOTICE OF HEARING DRINKING WATER STATE R

NOTICE OF HEARING DRINKING WATER STATE REVOLVING FUND DRAFT 2023 INTENDED USE PLAN AND PROJECT PRIORITY LIST NORTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY Notice is hereby given that the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (NDDEQ) will hold a public hearing at 10:00 a.m. on March 2, 2023. The public hearing will be held at the Normandy Building, 4201 Normandy Street, Bismarck, North Dakota and remotely via Microsoft Teams. Attendees may dial in by calling 701-328-0950 and entering phone conference ID 435 957 150#. To attend by computer or mobile app, visit deq.nd.gov/calendar.aspx and click on the event. The purpose of the hearing will be to present and receive comments on the draft 2023 Intended Use Plan and Project Priority List developed by the NDDEQ as part of the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) program. The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) Amendments of 1996 authorized a DWSRF to assist public water systems in financing the costs of infrastructure improvements needed to achieve or maintain SDWA compliance. All interested parties are invited to appear and present comments. Additionally, written comments may be submitted to ndsrf@nd.gov or to the following address through March 16, 2023: North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Municipal Facilities, 4201 Normandy Street, Bismarck, ND 58503-1324. Copies of the draft Priority List and Intended Use Plan will be available on February 16, 2023 and may be obtained at deq.nd.gov/publications.aspx, by writing the above address, or calling 701-328-5211. The NDDEQ will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities, language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and translations of written material necessary to access programs and information. Language assistance services are available free of charge to you. To request accommodations or language assistance, contact the NDDEQ Non-discrimination/EJ Coordinator at 701-328-5226 or deqEJ@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888. Dated this 10th day of February, 2023. David J. Bruschwein, P.E. Director Division of Municipal Facilities (Feb. 15, 2023) 193776