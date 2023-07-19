NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE OF TAX LIEN I, Debbie Nelson, County Auditor, of Grand Forks County, North Dakota, give notice that the real estate hereinafter described has a lien for delinquent taxes against it for the year 2020, and unless the tax and special assessments, with interest, penalties, and cost of foreclosure action are paid, on or before October first after the date of this notice, the real estate will become the absolute property in fee of this county, subject to the lien for installments of special assessments certified or to be certified to the county auditor or which may become due subsequent to the time of service of this notice, and the former owner, mortgagees, lienholders, and other interested persons therein will be forever foreclosed and barred from asserting any further rights to the real estate. The following is a list of the real estate on which the tax lien will be foreclosed on October first. Opposite each description of the real estate appears any street address of the property, the name of the owner of the record title, and the amount which must be paid to satisfy the tax lien.