NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPAC

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS July 12, 2023 City of Manvel, North Dakota PO Box 47 Manvel, ND 58256 701-741-6918 These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by The City of Manvel, ND. On or about August 1, 2023 the City of Manvel, ND will submit a request to the North Dakota Division of Community Services (DCS) for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (P.L. 93-383), to undertake the following project: City of Manvel Sidewalk Installation CDBG Project Project Description and Nature of Project: The City of Manvel will install one city block of sidewalks between 8th and 9th St. on Oldham Ave. Project Address: Oldham Ave between 8th and 9th Street, Manvel, ND. Project Costs: CDBG cost $89,372, total project cost of $123,336. FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT The City of Manvel has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at the South Central Dakota Regional Council and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 A.M to 5 P.M. in Jamestown, North Dakota. Please call 701-952-8050 to set up a time to review. PUBLIC COMMENTS Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Manvel. All comments received by July 31, 2023; will be considered by the City of Manvel prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing. ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION The City of Manvel certifies to North Dakota DCS that Justan Mishler in his capacity as Mayor consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. North Dakota DCS’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Manvel to use Program funds. OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS North Dakota DCS will accept objections to its release of fund and the City of Manvel certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Manvel; (b) the City of Manvel has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by North Dakota DCS; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to North Dakota DCS at 1600 East Century Avenue, Suite 6, PO Box 2057, Bismarck, ND 58502-2057. Potential objectors should contact North Dakota DCS to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Mayor Justan Mishler, Certifying Officer (July 12, 2023) 239773