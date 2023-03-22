NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPAC

NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNFICANT IMPACT AND NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS March 22, 2023 City of Grand Forks, North Dakota 255 N. 4th Street Grand Forks, ND 58203 (701) 787-9435 These notices shall satisfy two separate, but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Grand Forks: REQUEST FOR RELEASE OF FUNDS On or about April 11, 2023, the City of Grand Forks will submit a request to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, to undertake a project known as Grand Forks Senior Center located at 620 4th Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201, to include construction of a new kitchen with drive-thru window and build offices on the second floor to serve the senior citizens of Grand Forks. Estimated project cost is approximately $1,350,000 of HUD program funds. FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT The City of Grand Forks has determined that the project will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file at Planning & Community Development Department, City Hall, 255 N. 4th Street, Grand Forks, ND and may be examined or copied weekdays 8 AM to 5 PM and may be reviewed at https://www.onecpd.info/environmental-review/environmental-review-records PUBLIC COMMENTS Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the Planning & Community Development Department. All comments received by April 10, 2023, will be considered by the City of Grand Forks prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Comments should specify which Notice they are addressing. ENVIRONMENTAL CERTIFICATION The City of Grand Forks certifies to HUD that Meredith Richards, in her capacity as Community Development Director, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Grand Forks to use Program funds. OBJECTIONS TO RELEASE OF FUNDS HUD will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Grand Forks’ certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the City of Grand Forks; (b) the City of Grand Forks has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the State; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to Community Planning & Development, HUD- Region VIII at 1670 Broadway, 24th Floor, Denver, CO 80202. Potential objectors should contact HUD to verify the actual last day of the objection period. Meredith Richards, Community Development Director (March 22, 2023) 205043