NOTICE OF ELECTION Notice is hereby given that on Tuesday, the 13th day of June 2023 the Thompson Public School District will hold its annual election for the purpose of electing one (1) rural members to the School Board for three-year terms. Polls will open at 11:00 am and will close at 7:00 pm. The polling place will be at the Thompson Public School in the Library. Amanda Bina Business Manager (May 24, 2023) 225446