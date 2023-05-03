NOTICE OF BOND SALE $5,000,000* GRAND FO

NOTICE OF BOND SALE $5,000,000* GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA LIMITED TAX CAPITAL PROJECTS FUND BONDS SERIES 2023 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Grand Forks County, North Dakota, will receive sealed bids at the office of PFM Financial Advisors LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, until 10:30 A.M., CT, for the purchase of the above Bonds. The County Commission will meet thereafter on the date of the bid opening to consider the bids. The Bonds will be dated June 20, 2023, and mature on October 1 in the years 2024 through 2042. Interest on the Bonds shall be payable semiannually on April 1 and October 1 of each year, commencing April 1, 2024. The Bonds maturing on October 1, 2032, and thereafter, will be subject to optional redemption on October 1, 2031, and any date thereafter at a price of par plus accrued interest to the redemption date. Principal of and interest on the Bonds are payable from the Capital Projects Levy, which may be levied upon all taxable property located in the County. Proceeds from these Bonds, together with other funds, will be used to provide funds to repair the Courthouse dome and to otherwise improve County facilities and property. An opinion as to the tax-exempt nature of the interest on the Bonds will be provided by Arntson Stewart Wegner PC, Attorneys at Law, Fargo, North Dakota. The Bonds are payable as to principal and interest at U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, as Bond Registrar, Paying Agent and Transfer Agent. The County will pay the customary charges for the service. Sealed bids of not less than $4,950,000 (99.0% of Par) and not more than $5,250,000 (105.0% of Par) must be received prior to the time specified above for opening bids. A Good Faith Deposit in the form of a Cashier’s Check or wire transfer in the amount of $50,000 payable to the order of the County is required for each bid to be considered. The County reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to adjourn the sale. No bid may be altered or withdrawn after the time specified for opening. Additional information for bidders may be requested from and bidding forms will be distributed by PFM Financial Advisors LLC, 50 South Sixth Street, Suite 2250, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, (612) 338-3535. Dated: April 20, 2023. GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA /s/ Debbie Nelson County Auditor *Subject to change. (May 3, 2023) 216485