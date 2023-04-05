Notice of Availability In accordance wit

Notice of Availability In accordance with federal regulations, North Dakota State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kirsten Baesler, has announced that the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI) is making available for review the draft of the State Eligibility Requirements document for Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEA 04). The State’s initial application for Federal fiscal year (FFY) 2023 funds under Part B of the IDEA is available on the NDDPI website at: FFY 2023 Eligibility Application from Friday, March 24, 2023, through Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Printed copies of the initial application are also available upon request by calling the Office of Specially Designed Services at 701-328-2277. The NDDPI Office of Specially Designed Services will hold a public meeting for the purpose of receiving comments on April 12, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This public meeting will be held on the 9th floor of the North Dakota State Capitol at 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, ND 58505-0440. The NDDPI Office of Specially Designed Services will accept written comments regarding the initial application during a period of time from March 24, 2023, through May 24, 2023. Written comments are to be submitted to: Mary McCarvel-O’Connor, Director of Specially Designed Services Department of Public Instruction Office of Specially Designed Services 600 E Blvd Ave, Dept 201 Bismarck, ND 58505-0440 Public Law 108-446, Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEA 04) has recently been amended. The purpose of the Act and Eligibility Requirements document is to assure that children with disabilities and their parents are protected, to assist states in providing for the education of all children with disabilities, and to assess and assure the effectiveness of efforts to educate children with disabilities. By submitting the initial application for Federal fiscal year (FFY) 2023, the NDDPI assures the U.S. Department of Education, that required revisions or additions to State policies and procedures have been made available for public comment. (April 5, 2023) 208770