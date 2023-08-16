NOTICE OF APPLICATION APPLICATION FOR AP

NOTICE OF APPLICATION APPLICATION FOR APPROPRIATION OF WATER FROM SURFACE WATER TAKE NOTICE that JELINEK, BRITTA & HELLAND, CLARK, FORDVILLE, ND, have submitted Water Permit Application No. 7326 to the North Dakota Department of Water Resources for a permit to divert and appropriate water from surface water. The application requests a permit to appropriate water from the Middle South Branch of Forest River (Fordville Dam), utilizing point(s) of diversion located in the NE1/4 of Section 07, Township 154 N., Range 055 W., Grand Forks County, at a pumping rate of 1,000 gallons per minute during the operating season for each year said water permit may remain in force, with an annual appropriation of 231.25 acre-feet of water, for the purpose of irrigating 125.6 acres in the SE1/4 of Section 07, Township 154 N., Range 055 W., as shown on the map(s) accompanying the application. TAKE NOTICE that written comments regarding the proposed appropriation must be filed in the North Dakota Department of Water Resources, 1200 Memorial Highway, Bismarck, North Dakota 58504-5262, by 5 o’clock p.m., on the 15 day of September 2023. The Department of Water Resources shall consider all written comments received and prepare a recommended decision which will be provided to the applicant and any person who filed written comments. Those persons may file additional comments with the Department of Water Resources, request an adjudicative proceeding on the application, or both. Dated at Bismarck, North Dakota, on August 9, 2023. /S/ John Paczkowski, P.E. North Dakota State Engineer 1200 Memorial Highway Bismarck, ND 58504-5262 (Aug. 16 & 23, 2023) 249489