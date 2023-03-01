NOTICE OF ANNUAL SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION T

NOTICE OF ANNUAL SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION The Thompson Public School District will hold its annual school board election on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. One (1) rural position is up for election, serving a 3-year term. The election will be at the Thompson Public School and polls will be open from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm. Application forms are available in the Main Office. Candidates must file with the Business Manager by 4:00 pm on Monday, April 10, 2023. Amanda Bina Business Manager (March 1, 2023) 195738