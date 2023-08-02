Notice of a Public Hearing: The public i

Notice of a Public Hearing: The public is invited to the August meeting of the Grand Forks Historic Preservation Commission for a presentation of the nomination of Chester Fritz Auditorium to the National Register of Historic Places. The Grand Forks Historic Preservation Commission has contracted for the preparation of a National Register of Historic Places nomination of the Chester Fritz Auditorium at 3475 University Avenue. There will be a public presentation of the nomination at the regular meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission on August 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be in Room A102 of City Hall, 255 N. 4 th St. (Aug. 2, 2023) 245434