Notice of a Public Hearing: The public i

Notice of a Public Hearing: The public is invited to the August meeting of the Grand Forks Historic Preservation Commission for a presentation of the nomination of the Baukol Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places. The Grand Forks Historic Preservation Commission has prepared a National Register of Historic Places nomination of the Baukol Addition on N. Third St, N. Fourth St and Park Ave in the Riverside Park neighborhood. There will be a public presentation of the nomination at the regular meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission on August 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be in Room A102 of City Hall, 255 N. 4 th St. (Aug. 2) 245429