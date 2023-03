Notice Notice is hereby given that Allen

Notice Notice is hereby given that Allendale Township in Grand Forks County, ND shall hold its annual meeting Tuesday March 21, 2023, 7:00 pm at the Thompson Fire Hall, 611 Broadway St, Thompson, ND 58278. (March 15, 2023) 202154

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.