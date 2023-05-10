NOTICE BEFORE FORECLOSURE To the Title O

NOTICE BEFORE FORECLOSURE To the Title Owners, Borrowers and Occupants of the Property: Trystan Fuglseth 1118 4th Avenue N Grand Forks, ND 58203 Pursuant to the provisions of the Federal Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, you are advised that unless you dispute the validity of the foregoing debt or any portion thereof within thirty days after receipt of this letter, we will assume the debt to be valid. If the debt or any portion thereof is disputed, we will obtain verification of the debt and will mail you a copy of such verification. You are also advised that upon your request within the thirty-day period, we will provide you with the name and address of your original creditor, if different from the creditor referred to in this Notice. We are attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. At this time, no attorney with this firm has personally reviewed the particular circumstances of your account. However, if you fail to contact our office, our client may consider additional remedies to recover the balance due. The real property that this notice pertains to is located at 1118 4th Avenue N, Grand Forks, ND 58203, and more particularly described as: The West Half (W1/2) of Lot Seventeen (17) and all of Lot Nineteen (19), in Block F, Budge and Eshelman’s Second Addition to Grand Forks, according to the Plat thereof on file in the Office of the County Recorder within and for Grand Forks County, N.D., and recorded in Book “F” of Deeds, Page 91. Notice is hereby given that a certain mortgage, recorded against the above described property by Trystan Fuglseth, executed and delivered to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Mortgagee, as nominee for Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank and Trust Co., N.A., its successors and assigns, dated April 20, 2022, (“Mortgage”); and given to secure the payment of $126,172.00, and interest and other fees and costs according to the terms and obligations of a certain promissory note, is in default. The current Mortgagee of the Mortgage is Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank & Trust Company, N.A. The following is a statement of the sum due for principal, interest, taxes, insurance, maintenance, etc. as of March 24, 2023: Principal $125,215.88 Interest From 11/01/2022 to 03/31/2023 @ 3.7500% $2,342.44 Late Fees $23.37 Lender Paid Expenses $20.00 Escrow Advances $5.75 Mortgage Insurance Premium $87.10 Grand Total $127,694.54 That as of March 24, 2023, the amount due to cure any default, or to be due under the terms of the mortgage, exists in the following respects: Monthly Mortgage Payments $2,921.60 Escrow $1,546.05 Corporate Advance Total $20.00 Accrued Late Charge $23.37 Grand Total $4,511.02 In the event that you either payoff or reinstatement the loan, payment must be paid by certified funds, and made payable to Wintrust Mortgage, a division of Barrington Bank & Trust Company, N.A., and mailed to Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C., at 376 East 400 South, Suite 300, Salt Lake City, UT 84111. Additionally, you must pay any additional accrued interest, subsequent payments or late charges which become due and any further expenses for preservation of the property which may be advanced. Please contact Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. for the exact amount due through a certain date. You have the right, in accordance with the terms of the mortgage, to cure the default specified above. You also have the right in the foreclosure action to assert that no default exists or any other defense you may have to said action. Notice is further provided that if the total sums in default, together with interest accrued thereon at the time of such payment, accrued payments then due and expenses advanced, are not paid within thirty (30) days from the date of mailing or service of this Notice, the Mortgagee will deem the whole sum secured by the Mortgage to be due and payable in full without further notice. Furthermore, proceedings will be commenced to foreclosure such Mortgage, and in the event of Sheriff’s sale as provided by the laws of the State of North Dakota, the time for redemption shall be as provided by law, but not less than sixty (60) days after the Sheriff’s Sale. Date: March 24, 2023 Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. /s/ Ashley Rothfuss Ashley E. Rothfuss Attorney for Creditor 376 East 400 South, Suite 300 Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Tel: 801-355-2886 Fax: 801-328-9714 Email: ashleyr@hwmlawfirm.com HWM: ND21182 (May 10, 17 & 24, 2023) 221882