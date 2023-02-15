North Dakota Resource Management Plan/ E

North Dakota Resource Management Plan/ Environmental Impact Statement Pursuant to the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976, and the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, as amended, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) North Dakota Field Office has prepared a Draft Resource Management Plan with an associated Environmental Impact Statement for BLM public lands and resources managed by the North Dakota Field Office in North Dakota. The public will have the opportunity to participate in the planning process and provide input through a web-based virtual open house from January 20 to April 20, 2023. Website visitors will be able to view information about the planning process, pose questions, view answers, and submit comments. The virtual open house is accessible at https://virtualpublicmeeting.com/north-dakota-rmp-eis-voh A series of in-person public meetings will be held in the planning area. A brief overview presentation will be given by the BLM at 6:00 PM during each in-person meeting. For the most current information, please refer to the BLM e-Planning website at https://eplanning.blm.gov and search “North Dakota Resource Management Plan Revision.” • February 28 – 5:30 to 7:00 PM Mountain Time at the Bowman City Hall, 101 1st St. NE, Bowman • March 1 – 5:30 to 7:00 PM Mountain Time at the Dickinson City Hall, 38 1st St. W, Dickinson The BLM will also host a live virtual public meeting that will include an overview presentation, question and answer session, and an opportunity to provide public comment. Please note that you must register for the meeting in advance at the BLM e-Planning website. • March 29 – 3:00 to 4:30 PM Mountain Time. Attendees may join via computer or phone to participate. Public comments must be submitted by close of business on April 20, 2023, through the virtual open house website, the BLM e-Planning website, at an in-person meeting, or by mail. To submit written comments, please address them to North Dakota Field Office, Attention: North Dakota RMP, 99 23rd Ave. West, Suite A, Dickinson, ND, 58601. (Feb. 15, 2023) 193680