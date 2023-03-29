NORTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY PUBLIC NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT ON DRAFT PERMIT FOR A SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT FACILITY UNDER THE NORTH DAKOTA SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT RULES FACILITY NAME: Hillsboro Inert Landfill – Permit 0092 APPLICANT: City of Hillsboro PO Box 400 Hillsboro, ND 58045 BACKGROUND: On February 17, 2023, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (Department) received a permit application for the renewal for the City of Hillsboro’s Inert Waste Landfill. The City of Hillsboro currently owns and operates an inert waste landfill, regulated under Permit 0092, on approximately 20.4 acres located in NE1/4 of the SW/14 of Section 24, Township 146 North, Range 51 West in Traill County, ND. The City of Hillsboro is proposing to renew their permit for an inert landfill facility. The facility was first permitted in 1987. The site was formerly permitted as a municipal waste (MSW) landfill but was deemed unsuitable for MSW disposal in the 1990s and was transitioned to an inert waste landfill. The Department believes that a permit which meets the requirements of the North Dakota Solid Waste Management Rules and is protective of human health and the environment can be issued to City of Hillsboro and has prepared a Draft Permit for public review and comment. PUBLIC COMMENTS AND HEARING As required by Section 33.1-20-03.1-03 of the North Dakota Administrative Code, the Draft Permit will be available for public review and comment for thirty (30) days following publication of the Public Notice. The public comment period begins March 29, 2023 and ends April 29, 2023. During that period, any interested person may submit written comments and request a public hearing by stating the nature of the specific issues to be raised. A fifteen (15) day notice will be provided before any hearing is scheduled. The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality will consider all comments prior to taking any action on the permit. Comments, questions and written communication should be directed to: Charles R. Hyatt, Director North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality Division of Waste Management 4201 Normandy Street Bismarck, ND 58503 Comments may also be sent via e-mail to solidwaste@nd.gov. The Draft Permit and Permit Application are available for review during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Waste Management, 4201 Normandy Street, Bismarck, ND. A copy of this Public Notice is also on the Department’s website at: https://deq.nd.gov/PublicNotice.aspx The Department will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities, language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and translations of written material necessary to access programs and information. To request accommodations, contact the Non-discrimination Coordinator at 701-328-5150 or deqEJ@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888. (March 29, 2023) 207020