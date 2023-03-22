North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality Public Notice Issue of an NDPDES Permit Public Notice Date: 3/27/2023 Purpose of Public Notice The Department intends to issue the following North Dakota Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NDPDES) Discharge Permit under the authority of Section 61-28-04 of the North Dakota Century Code. Permit Information Public Notice Number: ND-2023-007 Application Date: 1/1/2023 Application Number: NDPG Applicant Name: Pretreatment General Permit for Metal Finishing Industrial Users Mailing Address: ND Dept of Env Quality, Div of Water Quality, 4201 Normandy Street, Bismarck ND 58503-1324 Telephone Number: 701.328.5237 Proposed Permit Expiration Date: 6/30/2028 Description The department intends to issue NDPDES General Permit, NDPG00000, to regulate discharges from pretreatment metal finishing facilities under 40 CFR 433. Coverage under this general permit is limited to facilities that meet the criteria specified in the permit. Applicants must apply individually to the department to obtain coverage under this general permit. This general permit applies to discharges to a Publicly Owned Treatment Works (POTW) in a city without an approved pretreatment program. Tentative Determinations Proposed effluent limitations and other permit conditions have been made by the Department. They assure that State Water Quality Standards and applicable provisions of the FWPCAA will be protected. Information Requests and Public Comments Copies of the application, draft permit, and related documents are available for review. Comments or requests should be directed to the ND Dept of Env Quality, Div of Water Quality, 4201 Normandy Street, Bismarck ND 58503-1324 or by calling 701.328.5210. All comments received by May 01, 2023 will be considered prior to finalizing the permit. If there is significant interest, a public hearing will be scheduled. Otherwise, the Department will issue the final permit within sixty (60) days of this notice. The NDDEQ will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities, language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and translations of written material necessary to access programs and information. To request accommodations, contact Jennifer Skjod, Acting Non-discrimination Coordinator at 701-328-5226 or jskjod@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888. (March 22, 2023) 203490