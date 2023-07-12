Nicholas S. Stromsodt ND ID #07172 nstro

Nicholas S. Stromsodt ND ID #07172 nstromsodt@camrudlaw.com Camrud, Maddock, Olson, & Larson Ltd. 401 DeMers Ave Suite 500 Grand Forks, ND 58201 (701) 775-5595 Probate No: 18-2023-PR-00083 Attorney for Personal Representative IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Curtis Ray Nagel a/k/a Curtis Nagel, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS 1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Michelle Myklebust f/k/a Michelle Marie Bisson, Personal Representative of the estate, in care of Camrud, Maddock, Olson & Larson, Ltd., at 401 DeMers Ave, Ste 500, Grand Forks, ND 58201, and/or filed with the Court. Dated this 28th day of June, 2023. /s/ Michelle Myklebust Michelle Myklebust f/k/a Michelle Marie Bisson Personal Representative of the Estate of Curtis Ray Nagel a/k/a Curtis Nagel (July 12, 19, 26, 2023) 239209