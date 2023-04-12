Nicholas S. Stromsodt ND ID #07172 nstro

Nicholas S. Stromsodt ND ID #07172 nstromsodt@camrudlaw.com Camrud, Maddock, Olson, & Larson Ltd. 401 DeMers Ave Suite 500 Grand Forks, ND 58201 (701) 775-5595 Attorney for Personal Representative Probate No: 18-2023-PR-00044 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Colleen Hayes, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Myrna Drees, Personal Representative of the estate, in care of Camrud, Maddock, Olson & Larson, Ltd., at 401 DeMers Ave, Ste 500, Grand Forks, ND 58201, and/or filed with the Court. Dated this 3rd day of April, 2023. /s/ Myrna Drees Personal Representative of the Estate of Colleen Hayes (April 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 212108