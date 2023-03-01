Nicholas S. Stromsodt ND ID #07172 nstro

Nicholas S. Stromsodt ND ID #07172 nstromsodt@camrudlaw.com Camrud, Maddock, Olson, & Larson Ltd. 401 DeMers Ave Suite 500 Grand Forks, ND 58201 (701) 775-5595 Attorney for Petitioner Probate No: 18-2023-PR-00028 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Wendell Lee Ekness, Deceased. NOTICE OF HEARING 11 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ramona M. Baker has filed herein a Petition for Adjudication of Intestacy and Appointment of a Personal Representative in Formal Proceedings. 21 A hearing has been set on the 10th day of April, 2023 @ 10:30 am at the Courtroom of the above-named Court in the City of Grand Forks, County of Grand Forks, State of North Dakota. Dated this 16th day of February, 2023. CAMRUD, MADDOCK, OLSON & LARSON LTD. /s/ NICHOLAS S. STROMSODT Attorney for Petitioner North Dakota ID #07172 Feb. 22; March 1 & 8, 2023) 195739