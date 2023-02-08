Name, address and telephone number of at

Name, address and telephone number of attorney Larson Latham Huettl LLP 1100 College Drive Bismarck, ND 58501 (701) 223-5300 Austin D. Fauske ID# 07692 afauske@bismarcklaw.com Attorneys for: The Estate of Jewel L. Moen Probate No. 18-2022-PR-00 178 In the matter of the estate of Jewel L. Moen, deceased. Notice To Creditors IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA I. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. Pursuant to section 30.1-19-01 of the North Dakota Century Code, all persons having claims against the said decedent are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication, or mailing of this notice, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Brent Moen, 9335 Preston Place, Eden Prairie, MN 55347 or filed with the Court. Dated: January 5, 2023 /s/ Brent Moen Personal Representative (Jan. 25; Feb. 1 & 8, 2023) 169206