Michael E. Juntunen (ND04072) OLSON, JUN

Michael E. Juntunen (ND04072) OLSON, JUNTUNEN, SANDBERG & BOETTNER 322 Demers Ave., Ste. 400; P.O. Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 Ph: 701-775-4688; Fax: 701-775-2440 mjuntunen@ojs-law.com Attorneys for: Personal Representative Probate No. 18-2023-PR-00043 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Lois M. Durkin, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. AH persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or service of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Alerus Financial, N .A., Personal Representative of the Estate, at P.O. Box 6001, Grand Forks, ND 58206-6001, or filed with the Court. Dated this 14th day of April, 2023. ALERUS FINANCIAL, N .A. /s/ Claire Herland, Trust Officer Michael E. Juntunen OLSON, JUNTUNEN, SANDBERG & BOETTNER 322 Demers Avenue, Suite 400 P.O. Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 Attorney for Personal Representative First publication on the 26 day of April, 2023 (April 26; May 3 & 10, 2023)