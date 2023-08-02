Michael E. Juntunen (ND #04072) OLSON, J

Michael E. Juntunen (ND #04072) OLSON, JUNTUNEN, SANDBERG, BOETTNER &COBB 322 Demers Avenue, Suite 400 P.O. Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 (701) 775-4688 mjuntunen@ojs-law.com Attorneys for: Personal Representative Probate No. 18-2023-PR-00096 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Bruce E. Bohlman, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or service of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Susan M. Griggs, Personal Representative of the Estate, at 9313 West Dragonfly Drive, Sioux Falls, SD 57107, or filed with the Court. Dated this 18th day of July, 2023. /s/ Susan M. Griggs Personal Representative Michael E. Juntunen OLSON, JUNTUNEN, SANDBERG, BOETTNER & COBB 322 Demers Avenue, Suite 400 P.O. Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 Attorney for Personal Representative First publication on the 2nd day of August, 2023. (Aug. 2, 9 & 16, 2023) 245710