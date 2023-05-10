Marshall W. McCullough Attorney ID#05298 OHNSTAD TWICHELL, P.C. 444 Sheyenne Street, Suite 102 P.O. Box458 West Fargo, ND 58078 (701) 282-3249 mmccullough@ohnstadlaw.com Attorney for Personal Representatives Court File No. 18-2023-PR-00058 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Gerald N. Thingelstad, Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS 1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the attorney listed above, to Nathan Thingelstad and/or Tamara Peterick as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate at 516 Wheat Ave, Hatton, ND 58240, and/or 1670 137th Ave NE, Hatton, ND 58240, respectively, or filed with the Court. Dated this 2nd day of May, 2023. /s/ Nathan Thingelstad 516 Wheat Ave Hatton, ND 58240 Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Gerald N. Thingelstad, deceased. Dated this 2nd day of May, 2023. /s/ Tamara Peterick 1670 137th Ave NE Hatton, ND 58240 Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Gerald N. Thingelstad, deceased. First publication on the 10th day of May, 2023 (May 10, 17 & 24, 2023) 221870