MANVEL PUBLIC SCHOOL 801 OLDHAM AVE MANV

MANVEL PUBLIC SCHOOL 801 OLDHAM AVE MANVEL, ND 58256 http://www.manvel.k12.nd.us Dave Wheeler, Administrator Melissa Hiltner, Principal Karla Braaten, Business Manager Telephone 701-696-2212, Fax 701-696-8217 March 16th, 2023 Grand Forks Herald Attn: Legal Ads PO Box 6008 Grand Forks ND 58206-6008 Greetings, Would you publish my School Board minutes in your legal section of the paper? Thank you for your assistance. Sincerely, Karla Braaten Business Manager The regular meeting of the Manvel School Board was held on Monday, February 13th, 2023 at 5:00 PM at the school. Board Members present: S. Dockter, D. Malott, J. Harrison & K. Langowski Absent: D. Hoverson Approved: January Minutes. M/S/U D. Malott, S. Dockter Approved: February School Board Agenda. M/S/U D. Malott, S. Dockter Approved: Financial Report & Payment of Bills. M/S/U S. Dockter, D. Malott Discussed: Myra Grant Discussed: Bus Grant Discussed: Superintendent Report. HB 1194, HB 1265, SB 2340 & SB 2254, Cognia update Approved: 2nd reading of policy GAAE. M/S/U D. Malott, J. Harrison Approved: 1st reading of policy DCCA. M/S/U D. Malott, J. Harrison Discussed: Principal Report Approved: 2023-2024 calendar. M/S/U S. Dockter, J. Harrison Approved: Open enrollment for A.W. without transportation. M/S/U D. S. Dockter. D. Malott Discussed: Mr. Wheeler’s upcoming superintendent evaluation. Next meeting March 13th, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the school. J. Harrison motioned adjournment, S. Dockter seconded. Respectfully submitted, Karla Braaten Business Manager (March 22, 2023) 205341