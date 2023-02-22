MANVEL PUBLIC SCHOOL 801 OLDHAM AVE MANV

MANVEL PUBLIC SCHOOL 801 OLDHAM AVE MANVEL, ND 58256 http://www.manvel.k12.nd.us Dave Wheeler, Administrator Telephone 701-696-2212 Melissa Hiltner, Principal Fax 701-696-8217 Karla Braaten, Business Manager February 15, 2023 Grand Forks Herald Attn: Legal Ads PO Box 6008 Grand Forks ND 58206-6008 Greetings, Would you publish my School Board minutes in your legal section of the paper? Thank you for your assistance. Sincerely, Karla Braaten Business Manager The regular meeting of the Manvel School Board was held on Monday, January 9th, 2023 at 5:00 PM at the school. Board Members present: S. Dockter, D. Malott, D. Hoverson & K. Langowski Board member absent: J. Harrison Approved: December Minutes. M/S/U D. Hoverson, D. Malott Approved: January agenda. M/S/U D. Malott, D. Hoverson Approved: Financial Report & Payment of Bills. M/S/U D. Hoverson, S. Dockter Discussed: Health & Safety Plan Discussed: Mr. Wheeler’s Superintendent Report Approved: 1st reading of policy GAAE. M/S/U D. Malott, D. Hoverson Discussed: Updated policy GAAC-BR & new GAAE-E1 Approved: Policy DKBB-BR with one reading. M/S/U S. Dockter, D. Malott Discussed: Mrs. Hiltner’s Principal Report Approved: Teacher Petition for Negotiations. M/S/U D. Hoverson, D. Malott Next meeting Feb. 13th, 2023 5:00 p.m. at the school. D. Hoverson made a motion to adjourn, D. Malott seconded. Respectfully submitted, Karla R. Braaten Business Manager (Feb. 22, 2023) 195731