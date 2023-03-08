Laura D. Cobb (ND #08704) OLSON, JUNTUNE

Laura D. Cobb (ND #08704) OLSON, JUNTUNEN, SANDBERG & BOETTNER 322 Demers Avenue, Suite 400 P.O. Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 (701) 775-4688 lauradcobb@ojs-law.com Attorneys for: Personal Representative Probate No. 18-2023-PR-00033 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Norman Heron, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or service of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Jeremy Grube, Personal Representative of the Estate, at Olson, Juntunen, Sandberg & Boettner, c/o Laura D. Cobb, PO Box 5788, Grand Forks, ND 58206, or filed with the Court. Dated this 23rd day of February, 2023. Jeremy Grube Personal Representative Laura D. Cobb OLSON, JUNTUNEN, SANDBERG & BOETTNER 322 Demers Avenue, Suite 400 P.O. Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 Attorney for Personal Representative First publication on the 8th day of March, 2023. (March 8, 15 & 22, 2023) 200736