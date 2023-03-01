Laura D. Cobb (ND #08704) OLSON, JUNTUNE

Laura D. Cobb (ND #08704) OLSON, JUNTUNEN, SANDBERG & BOETTNER 322 Demers Avenue, Suite 400 P.O. Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 Probate No. 18-2023-PR-00026 (701) 775-4688 lauradcobb@ojs-law.com Attorneys for: Personal Representative IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Jodell K. Vigness, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or service of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Robyn Isaacson, Personal Representative of the Estate, at 8267 Yuma Way North, Maple Grove, MN 55311, or filed with the Court. Dated this 14th day of February, 2023. Robyn Isaacson Personal Representative Laura D. Cobb OLSON, JUNTUNEN, SANDBERG & BOETTNER 322 Demers Avenue, Suite 400 P.O. Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 Attorney for Personal Representative (Feb. 22; March 1 & 8, 2023) 195735