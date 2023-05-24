Larry J. Richards (ND 05590) Attorney at Law 711 N. Washington St. Suite 202 Grand Forks, ND 58203 Phone: (701) 795-5100 Attorney for Estate Case No. 18-2023-PR-00032 IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JEAN SYLINA KRUGER , DECEASED NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed co-personal representatives of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the first date of publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to either the attorney for the estate, Larry J. Richards, Attorney at Law, 711 N. Washington Street #202, Grand Forks, ND 58203 or filed with the Court. Dated: May 19, 2023 /S/ Kathy Hann Co-Personal Representative /S/ Michael Kruger Michael Kruger Co-Personal Representative /S/ Larry J. Richards Larry J. Richards (ND 05590) Attorney at Law 711 N. Washington St. Suite 202 Grand Forks, ND 58203 Phone: (701) 795-5100 Attorney for the Estate First Publication on May 24, 2023 (May 24 & 31; June 7. 2023) 226507