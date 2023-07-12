LARIMORE REST AREA CUSTODIAL CONTRACTOR The Grand Forks District of the ND Department of Transportation will accept bids for custodial services at the Larimore Rest Area, located at the junction of Hwy 2 and Hwy 18, through July 28, 2023. All prospective bidders should attend a pre-bid walk-through to be held at the Rest Area on July 25, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. CDT Please contact the Grand Forks District Office at 701- 787-6500 or 1951 N. Washington, Grand Forks, ND to obtain an invitation to bid prior to the pre-bid walk-through. (July 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 240123