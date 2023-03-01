Kyle A. Barlow (#08111) Fredrikson & Byr

Kyle A. Barlow (#08111) Fredrikson & Byron, P.A. 51 Broadway, Suite 400 Fargo, ND 58102-4991 Telephone: 701.237.8200 Fax: 701.237.8220 Email: kbarlow@fredlaw.com Attorneys for Petitioner Court File No: 18-2023-PR-00017 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Betty L. Redeman, Deceased. NOTICE OF HEARING PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE 1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Desiree L. Pierce has filed herein a Petition for Formal Probate of Will and Appointment of Personal Representative. 2. The hearing will be held on March 13, 2023, at 4:00 o’clock p.m. CST, at the Courtroom of said Court at the County Courthouse in the city of Grand Forks, County of Grand Forks, State of North Dakota. Any persons having an interest may file an objection stating why said petition should not be granted. Such objections, if any, must be in writing, filed with the Court and copies served by mail on all interested persons. Dated this 10th day of February, 2023. FREDRIKSON & BYRON, P.A. /s/ Kyle A. Barlow Kyle A. Barlow (#08111), Attorney Email: kbarlow@fredlaw.com (Feb. 15 & 22; March 1, 2023) 194331