Kory A. Kleven (ND #09770) OLSON, JUNTUN

Kory A. Kleven (ND #09770) OLSON, JUNTUNEN, SANDBERG & BOETTNER 322 Demers Avenue, Suite 400 P.O. Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 (70 l) 775-4688 kkleven@,ojs-law.com Attorneys for: Personal Representative Probate No. 18-2023-PR-00031 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Ada Lou Werre, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed CoPersonal Representatives of the above Estate. All persons having claims against the said Deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or service of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Christine Shaner and Darrin Werre, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate, at 603 Barley Ct, Grand Forks, ND 58201, or filed with the Court. Dated this 13th day of February, 2023. /s/ Darrin Werre Co-Personal Representative /s/ Christine Shaner Co-Personal Representative Kory A. Kleven OLSON, JUNTUNEN, SANDBERG & BOETTNER 322 Demers Avenue, Suite 400 P.O. Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 Attorney for Personal Representative (Feb. 22; March 1 & 8, 2023) 195986