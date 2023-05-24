Kirk Tingum (ND #03864) OLSON, JUNTUNEN, SANDBERG & BOETTNER 322 Demers Ave, Suite 400; P.O. Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 PH: 701-775-4688; Fax: 701-775-2440 ktingum@ojs-law.com Attorneys for: Personal Representative Probate No. 18-2023-PR-00072 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Vicki L. McCauley, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the Estate of Vicki L. McCauley, at c/o Jared McCauley, 23451 Oakview Heights Dr., Fergus Falls, MN 56537, or filed with the Court. Dated this 17th day of May, 2023. /s/ Jared McCauley Personal Representative Kirk Tingum OLSON, JUNTUNEN, SANDBERG & BOETTNER 322 Demers Ave, Suite 400; P.O. Box 5788 Grand Forks, ND 58206-5788 PH: 701-775-4688; Fax: 701-775-2440 ktingum@ojs-law.com Attorney for Personal Representative First publication on the 24th day of May, 2023. (May 24 & 31; June 7, 2023) 225506