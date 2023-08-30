Kenneth V. Carlsen ND ID #09046 kcarlsen@camrudlaw.com Camrud, Maddock, Olson, & Larson Ltd. 401 DeMers Ave Suite 500 Grand Forks, ND 58201 (701) 775-5595 Attorney for Personal Representative Probate No: 18-2023-PR-00087 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Pearl M. Chelliah, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Anjali Chelliah, Personal Representative of the estate, in care of Camrud, Maddock, Olson & Larson, Ltd., at 401 DeMers Ave, Ste 500, Grand Forks, ND 58201, and/or filed with the Court. Dated this 21st day of July, 2023. /s/ Anjali Chelliah Personal Representative of the Estate of Pearl M. Chelliah (Aug. 30; Sept. 6 & 13, 2023) 254211