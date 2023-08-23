John A. Warcup (ND Bar ID #05129) SWANSO

John A. Warcup (ND Bar ID #05129) SWANSON & WARCUP, LTD. 1397 Library Circle, Suite 202 Grand Forks, ND 58201 Telephone: (701) 772-3407 jwarcup@swlawltd.com Attorneys for: Personal Representative PROBATE NO. 18-2023-PR-00105 IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Earl Charles Litterer Jr., Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Holly Confer, Personal Representative of the estate, at 13960 - 260th Avenue NW, Warren, MN 56762, or filed with the Court. DATED this 9th day of August, 2023. /s/ Holly Confer 13960 - 260th Avenue NW Warren, MN 56762 John A. Warcup (ND Bar ID #05129) SWANSON & WARCUP, LTD. 1397 Library Circle, Suite 202 Grand Forks, ND 58201 Telephone: (701) 772-3407 Attorneys for: Personal Representative First publication date: August 23, 2023 (August 23 & 30; Sept 6, 2023) 250955