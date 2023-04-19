John A. Warcup (ND Bar ID #05129) SWANSO

John A. Warcup (ND Bar ID #05129) SWANSON & WARCUP, LTD. 1397 Library Circle, Suite 202 Grand Forks, ND 58201 Telephone: (701) 772-3407 jwarcup@swlawltd.com Attorneys for: Personal Representative PROBATE NO. 18-2023-PR-00054 IN DISTRICT COURT, GRAND FORKS COUNTY, NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Waltraud Emilie (Trudy) Zespy, Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Kristi Zespy, Personal Representative of the estate, at 1507 - 10th Avenue South, Grand Forks, ND 58201, or filed with the Court. DATED this 14th day of April, 2023. /s/ Kristi Zespy Kristi Zespy 1507 - 10th Avenue South Grand Forks, ND 58201 John A. Warcup (ND Bar ID #05129) SWANSON & WARCUP, LTD. 1397 Library Circle, Suite 202 Grand Forks, ND 58201 Telephone: (701) 772-3407 jwarcup@swlawltd.com Attorneys for: Personal Representative (April 19 & 26; May 3, 2023) 214302