J.R. Strom Attorney ID#08500 OHNSTAD TWI

J.R. Strom Attorney ID#08500 OHNSTAD TWICHELL, P.C. 510 West Caledonia Avenue P.O. Box 220 Hillsboro, ND 58045 (701) 636-5700 jstrom@ohnstadlaw.com Attorney for Personal Representative Court File No. 18-2023-PR-00020 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF GRAND FORKS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA In the Matter of the Estate of Amy L. Bugbee, Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS 1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to the attorney listed above, to Larry Bugbee as Personal Representative of the Estate at 184 Windsor Court, New Brighton, Minnesota 55112, or filed with the Court. Dated this 30th day of January, 2023. /s/ Larry Bugbee Larry Bugbee Personal Representative of the Estate of Amy L. Bugbee, deceased 184 Windsor Court New Brighton, MN 55112 First publication on the 8 day of February, 2023. (Feb 8, 2023) 189415